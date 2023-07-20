Governor Walz Rides Along with Duluth Police

DULUTH, MINN. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was in Duluth today as part of his week-long workforce tour around the state. Thursday it was the Duluth Police Department that Walz wanted to learn more about.

It was an assignment that not many police officers get. Officer Jackie Gershens took the governor on a ride-along and helped him understand what the job of being a police officer is all about.

The Governor asked, “So you’ll get a call for a disturbance, you show up and it’s somebody who is in the midst of substance abuse or mental health.” Officer Gershens answered, “It could be alcohol too, it’s just a matter of that’s the majority of it. “

Following the ride along the governor spoke about how he keeps hearing from public safety agencies that they need more money which the agency can use to meet its unique needs. This past legislative session, lawmakers agreed to provide local public safety agencies with $300 million dollars and they can decide how to use that money.

“Being here today is for us to try to figure out how to get this money out the right way” said Walz. “What we’re doing right, what we’re getting wrong and to make sure that leaders in the community like the chief have what they need to get things done. “

The visit from the Governor is part of his effort to showcase jobs and careers that are experiencing labor shortages including public safety jobs. Duluth’s Police Department, for example, is short 25 officers.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said, “We need people of high character who want to work with and for our community to make this safe for everyone.”

The state has committed another $5 million dollars to fund a grant program for local law enforcement agencies. The money will be used to pay the cost of education and training for new candidates who need law enforcement basics.