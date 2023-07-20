Man Dead After ATV Crash In Barnum Township

BARNUM TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One man is dead after an ATV crash that happened Thursday night in Carlton County.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 3500 block of Pine Road in Barnum Township at 7:52 p.m.

Police say a motorist noticed the crash and called 911.

The initial investigation reveals that a man was driving an ATV northbound when he left the roadway and hit a tree.

Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet and it is unclear what caused him to leave the roadway.

The victim’s name will be released after family is notified.