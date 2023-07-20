Seven Huskies Selected as Great Plains East All-Stars

The Great Plains All-Star Game is set for August 1 in Bismarck, North Dakota. The game is set for 7:05 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- Announced Thursday morning seven Huskies were recognized for their efforts this season and were chosen to represent Duluth in the upcoming Great Plains All-Star Game.

The Northwoods league is trying out a new format for the 2023 season, All-Stars from the Great Plains East will take on their rivals in the West. The rosters were determined by the twelve teams in the Great Plains Division and some Huskies fan favorites made the list.

The junior left-fielder from Georgetown College, Joshua Duarte earned his roster spot as the league’s leader in hits (66), runs (54) and batting average (.393). Duarte sits second in the league in stolen bases (28) and currently rides a 16 game on base streak.

“Just the experience. Playing with a bunch of the top guys that are at big schools, you know I’m not really at a big school so I’m just coming out here playing my game and I’ll just always be ready for the moment, you know, once my name gets called just do my best and have fun,” says Duarte.

Also making the All-Star Team, the lefty slugger from Arizona State, Brandon Compton. Compton leads the league with 46 RBIs in 40 games, with seven homeruns, slugging just under .500, while batting .298.

“I was really excited, I wanted to get the opportunity to do this right when I got here so when I saw that my name was picked, like I said it was a goal when I came out here was to be selected and for it to actually happen that’s what I was proud of,” says Compton.

Joining the group, the Golden Eagle from Minnesota-Crookston Michael Halquist has been swinging a hot bat all season. Halquist is first in the league in slugging percentage (.627) with the second most homeruns with nine and twelve doubles.

Third baseman Calyn Halvorson from Utah Valley University also made this year’s roster.

“It’s a really cool moment to be a part of, it’s such a great league, it’s historic and I’m just happy to be selected. I mean that’s what you live for, you want to play against the best and I have a buddy on the other side so I hope I get to face him, so I’m excited for that,” says Halvorson.

Freshman outfielder from Texas A&M Kasen Wells rounds out the fielders from Duluth.

The Huskies also saw two of their pitchers get the nod to the All-Star Game, Austin Humphries, the lefty from Arizona State University and DJ Burke from Texas State.

Humphries has appeared in 25 and a third innings so far this season, fanned 37 batters and averages over 13 strikeouts per nine innings, with a perfect 4-0 record when starting.

While, Burke has pitching in 39 and two thirds innings and sat down 34 batters with only 16 walks.

“I was excited. Ready to represent Duluth in the best way possible. Always want to compete against the best and I’m glad I have the opportunity to do so,” says Burke.

