Sidewalk Sales Starts In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Sidewalk Sales kicked off Thursday in downtown Superior.

The streets are filled with music, delicious food and super sales from local stores. Over 35 local businesses are participating in this year’s event that began Thursday and runs through Saturday.

“Sidewalk sales is a great way for people to come and get deals. And for us, the business community, it is great for people to see all the changes. We have a lot of new businesses and store fronts. And we want people to come and experience all there is to have down here. We have a lot of fun and we really want to showcase the best of what we have,” said Kelly Peterson, Director for Superior Business Improvement District.

The business owners are also excited about connecting with old friends and new customers. The owner of Angie’s Closet enjoys serving her primarily female clientele. They are even having a drawing for 10 tickets to see the movie, Barbie.

“We’ve done it for a couple of years now and it’s just fun to bring people downtown and get people outside and have a huge summer blowout clearance,” said Angie Kiminski, owner of Angie’s Closet.

Come on down to Sidewalk Sales this weekend. It’s a wonderful opportunity to enjoy all that downtown Superior has to offer.