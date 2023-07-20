Sports Physicals Recommended Before the Start of School

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — It might still be summer time but school is just around the corner, and for athletes it’s never too early to start thinking about sports physicals.

Sports physicals are exams to evaluate the health of athletes and make sure they are in top shape to compete in their sport.

The appointments focus on muscular and cardiac health, which can create problems if impaired.

The exams also give athletes the chance to ask questions regarding their own health or sport performance.

Medical professionals recommend getting in for a physical before school starts up.

“For the sports physical itself it’s also going over any type sports injuries, I always tell parents the worst thing a kid can do for them especially is they get into that sport, they get there, and the first thing they do is they do is have an injury and then they’re out the whole season and that’s really disheartening to them,” said Dr. Lauren Wallace, Miller Creek Medical Clinic.

It’s not just important to get in for a sports physical but routine checkups as well. Similar to sports ones, normal physicals go over overall wellbeing and any health problems.