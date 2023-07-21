AMSOIL Celebrates 50 Years of Partnerships

SUPERIOR, Wis.– AMSOIL just celebrated a big milestone, hitting 50 years since partnering up with their dealers.

AMSOIL was originally founded in Superior, and became the first synthetic motor oil in the world to meet and pass American Petroleum Institute (API) requirements. In 1973, AMSOIL started partnering up with local dealerships which shaped them into the company that it is today.

“50 years is an amazing feat, it’s incredible for a company to just remain in business that long. But it’s even more special for us because of our partnerships that we have with our independent dealers. We’re here celebrating the last 50 years and more importantly we’re looking forward for the next 50 years,” said Director of Communications, Terry Johnsen.

Over the last 50 years, AMSOIL has only grown into a motor oil giant expanding out to 80 other countries and protecting nearly half of all wind turbines in North America.