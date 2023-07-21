Blandin Workers on Strike

GRAND RAPIDS, MINN. In Grand Rapids Friday, members of Teamsters Local 346 held a strike rally. Roughly 170 workers walked off the job on July 15th and have been on strike since.

The union has concerns about staffing levels, management performing their work, and their wages which they say are 10 dollars an hour behind inflation. Blandin Paper Company says the two side’s proposals are quote “fundamentally different.” The company has proposed resuming discussions with the teamsters on August second.

A statement from Blandin Paper Company says in part…

“The company remains engaged in and committed to the bargaining process. We are hopeful we can move forward and reach an agreement when negotiations resume.”