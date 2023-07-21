Essentia Open House and Picketers

DULUTH, MINN. –After decades of talking and planning, four years of actual construction, and 900 million dollars later, the new EssentIa St. Mary’s Hospital is just days away from accepting its first patients.

Sandy O’Leary toured the new St. Mary’s and said, “I thought it was fabulous. I worked in the system for over 42 years and retired for 12. I know this has been in the planning for many years and this is just fabulous, so exciting.”

The Sperl family from Duluth also enjoyed seeing the new St. Mary’s. “I thought it was really cool, it was really pretty, yeah. Oh, it was wonderful, it was really beautiful. We went to the birthplace and it was just like a bright place to have your children. All of our kids were born at the old St. Mary’s and so this is just a fabulous place to have a baby and to be if you have to heal.”

While inside the building it was a festive feel, on the sidewalk in front, it was a different feeling.

The president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, Mary C Turner explained her organization’s feelings about the nurse’s contract. ”You may stop us at the bargaining table, you may stop us in the legislature, but you will never stop us from being out on the streets advocating for our patients.

Because there’s a sacred bond between the nurses and the patients and that’s a sacred bond and we will fight, and fight, and fight. So you can keep trying to defeat us, but you will never win because if we have to go to the public, that’s what we’ll do “

Also picketing in front of the new St. Mary’s were members of Local 9460 which represents technicians at Essentia. The local and the company just started negotiations two weeks ago.

Tuan Vu, the president of Local 9460 explained why the local was picketing. “Everything we’re doing out here is for the patients. We believe that the proposal the employer has on the table could lead to some patient safety issues, so we’re hoping the employer will be willing to negotiate over that.”

Louie St. George an Essentia spokesperson, commented on all that was taking place at the facility, “We certainly respect our colleague’s right to do informational picketing. This is not unusual during bargaining. Our focus today is really on showcasing this facility and welcoming our community in for the first time. “

The new St. Mary’s Hospital will begin having patients a week from Sunday, July 30th when everyone at the old hospital will be moved to the new hospital.