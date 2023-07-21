Exclusive: Former Huskies Shortstop Kristian Campbell Talks Signing with Red Sox

DULUTH, Minn.- Last Monday, Duluth’s former shortstop Kristian Campbell was drafted in the 4th round of the MLB Draft to the Boston Red Sox.

Fox 21’s Cam Derr caught up with Campbell after hearing the news.

Q: Probably a dream turned reality for you, walk me through that phone call and the emotion that you felt.

A: Yeah it was really cool. I was with my family and my brother and sister and everything. It was cool to get the phone call, I got called by the area scout here and he called me, he was excited, he was happy he got to pick me and everything so it was really cool.

Q: Picked up by the Boston Red Sox, how excited are you to be a part of such a historic program like Boston?

A: I’m very excited to be with the Boston Red Sox, I can’t wait to get started.

Q: Kristian you had an awesome freshman season at Georgia Tech, earned All-American honors, how did your summer here in Duluth prepare you for that college season ahead?

A: Duluth was a great experience. I really loved being up there in Minnesota, playing everyday. It was really cool to meet a lot of new people, a lot of new teammates and stuff everyday, so it was fun up there. I got in all my at bats, I think I got in like 250 at bats and it kind of just translated over to Georgia Tech, because I stayed the whole time last summer until the championship and just kind of came back to Georgia and got ready to go to school literally the same week and then jump right back into baseball and just kept it going. So, it wasn’t a bad transition or anything, I really loved Minnesota, loved Duluth, loved the people up there it was really cool. It was a cool experience.

Courtesy of Snowyrock Photography

Q: Let’s talk about that incredible season that you had last year here in Duluth, made the All-Star team, had some great AB’s like you mentioned, what hand did playing for the Huskies have in your development?

A: I got to try a lot of new things in Duluth because it’s summer baseball so I got to try and find out who I was a little bit more. I got to try new things because it’s just summer baseball and I was blessed to have a good coach like Marcus Pointer to let me do all that, kind of let me play my own game, let me do what I do and everything. I think he really enjoyed watching me do that and it was cool, I mean I really enjoyed it. I just feel like it got me ready for this year at Georgia Tech, it was cool.

Q: This had to have been a goal that you were striving for but was this something you were expecting so early on in your college career?

A: I didn’t really know what was going to happen I expected to have a good season, especially coming off of Duluth, but I mean obviously I didn’t know what was going to happen. I felt prepared, that’s what I could say, I felt really prepared for this season and so I just went out and gave it my all everyday.

Courtesy Kristian Campbell

Q: Well now you’ve made it, you’re going to go through a whirlwind of craziness so walk me through what these next couple of weeks are going to look like for you.

A: Yes I am. I’ll be leaving this weekend to go to Florida, in Fort Meyers to do a physical and do some more things up there with the Red Sox. They haven’t really sent the itinerary yet because the draft literally just ended so I’ll find more out soon.

Q: No doubt a dream come true for you. Would that Little League Kristian Campbell believe that this is now your reality?

A: Exactly yeah, I’ve been looking forward to this since I started playing baseball, like five years old. It’s the only sport I played my whole life. I mean I’ve just been waiting for this moment. I’ve been working hard this whole time to get to this moment, so I’m really happy I’m getting the opportunity to fulfill my dreams.

Courtesy Kristian Campbell

Campbell made it official signing with the Red Sox on Thursday.