Festival By The Lake Happening Saturday In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The annual Festival by the Lake is happening Saturday.

The family friendly event has over 160 vendors this year including live music, lots of food, a kid’s area, and more.

The festival’s proceeds go to the Bluebird Foundation, which is a non-profit that supports students in the performing arts.

Lundeen Productions is the organizer of the event. The VP says she enjoys giving the community something fun to do.

“It’s so great to see people come together and just have a day where they can relax and be away from the stressors that may come from their work or their home life. So, we like to have big events to bring the community together and see what all the wonderful local businesses we have here around town,” said Kynze Lundeen, VP of Lundeen Productions.

Festival by the Lake starts at 11 a.m. and goes till 7 p.m. at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Admission is $5.