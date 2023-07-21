First Indigenous-Lead Coast Guard to Set Sail Next Year

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn.– The Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa announced their latest partnership with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for a new search and rescue program.

This will be the first indigenous-lead coast guard. On average, the Grand Portage Band said that they help out with around 10 search and rescue missions each year. After the Auxiliary U.S. Coast Guard Station ceased operations last summer, responsibilities for on-water first responders have since been left to the Grand Portage Band and Cook County Sheriff. This program is aimed to reduce the risk of loss and death in the tourist-heavy waters along Lake Superior’s North Shore in the communities of Grand Portage, Grand Marais, Tofte, and Schroeder.

“We seen instances of people taking a pontoon boat from Grand Portage 18-miles across Lake Superior to Isle Royal. We seen a kayaker with a sail on his kayak and no navigational equipment get blown off course 10 to 15 miles,” said Director of Natural Resources for Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Seth Moore. “Our tribal elected leadership really supports the natural resources, the environment and trying to take a leading role in the state of Minnesota. So we think this is a really good fit for the direction that our tribe is going in.”

The Grand Portage Band has already secured the $3-million in funding needed for two search and rescue boats, staffing, and training from Minnesota Legislators. The new search and rescue team is expected to be fully operational by boating season next year.