Man Dies While Scuba Diving At Pike Lake Public Access

CANOSIA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man has died while scuba diving at the Pike Lake Public Access in Canosia Township Friday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says crews headed out to the seen at 10:23 a.m.

Authorities learned that a 31-year-old man from Alberta, Canada had been scuba diving with another person near the dock and had been observed going under the surface after requesting assistance to the dock.

The man was removed from the water within minutes and lifesaving efforts were done, but unsuccessful, according to a press release.

The man died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification and the cause of death is under investigation.