One Person Injured After Attempted Stabbing in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. — Superior Police have confirmed to FOX21 that an attempted stabbing left one person injured on Thursday at a local Superior Youth Organization baseball field.

It happened around 7 pm, according to people on scene.

According to the police department, an adult checked on some odd noises in the brush and was confronted by a man with a knife who, apparently, attempted to use the knife against the adult.

The suspect fled into the weeded area. Officers are still dealing with the situation and looking for the suspect.

The victim was hospitalized with minor injuries. He does have some “blood and cuts,” according to police. Police do not believe stitches will be needed.

Superior Police told FOX21 that they do have some idea of who may have been involved, but at this time, no arrests have been made. This is an active investigation.