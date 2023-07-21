Opposition to Proposed Marijuana Ordinance

DULUTH, MINN.– A proposed ordinance to ban marijuana smoking at parks in the city will be introduced at the regular Duluth City Council meeting Monday night.

Earlier this week FOX 21 talked with one of the authors of the ordinance, Arik Forsman about the reasons for creating such an ordinance.

Following that story, one Duluth resident, Michael Gerber, wrote to City Council members, outlining the reasons why he believes the proposed ordinance may be an overreach.”

“I think the vast majority of Duluth residents are responsible enough to make considerate decisions and I think the existing laws governing disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace should be sufficient to handle any public nuisance that might arise after the legalization takes place,” said Gerber.

Gerber added that passing the ordinance would perpetuate the existing stigma around Marijuana use. He’s created a petition on Change.Org that has more than 125 signatures.

That petition can be found at change.org/keepduluthgreen