Cirrus Expands Footprint With Purchase of Building From City of Duluth

DULUTH, MINN. –Cirrus Aircraft is continuing its expansion in Duluth by purchasing the incubator building from the City of Duluth. The purchase price was not disclosed.

The 79,000-square-foot incubator building was a city project aimed at supporting advanced aircraft manufacturing, which met its goal of creating higher-wage

employment opportunities.

The building was constructed in 2002 with a $3.45M grant partnership with the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Cirrus has been leasing the building from the city. “The purchase of the incubator building will allow us to expand production and meet the

growing demands of our customers,” said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus Aircraft.