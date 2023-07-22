DULUTH, MINN. — Festival by the Lake at the Bayfront Festival Park was a success. There were more than 160 vendors on hand as well as musical and other entertainment to keep people entertained.

One of the vendors was the Forging Community, a Blacksmithing Non-Profit. This was the group’s fourth appearance at the festival. One of the blacksmiths Warren Bethencourt, said the group was started to keep alive the art of blacksmithing and to educate those who are interested in the work. The group has been pleased with what the festival has done for them. “It brings in a lot of business, a lot of opportunities to make contacts with people and a lot of custom work,” said Bethencourt. “It’s always a really fun environment to come to. You get to swing a hammer and interact with the public and make some product on-site.

Two of the attendees, Lori Ingebretson and Katie Turner, didn’t know that all the vendors would be on hand. But they enjoyed some beer and spicy nuts as well as the driftwood artist that was exhibiting. While waiting for one act to appear on stage, the two visitors wandered about and got some ideas for Christmas presents. Ingebretson commented on why she was enjoying herself,

“I like it, it’s by the lake, I love Duluth, you got good scenery, good atmosphere, good vendors.”

The Festival by the Lake is, in part, a fundraiser for the Bluebird Foundation which supports high school-aged kids in the performing arts.