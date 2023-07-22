Former Cloquet Police Officer Charged With Financially Exploiting Vulnerable Adult

CLOQUET, MINN. — A former Cloquet Police Officer has been charged with financially exploiting a vulnerable adult

Laci Marie Silgjord has been charged with taking advantage of a woman who she met as a police officer.

She Visited the woman regularly and presented herself to the bank as the victim’s fiduciary, despite not having the legal authority to do this

When the 79-year-old woman died Silgjord attempted to inherit the victim’s entire estate despite the victim having surviving family members

Silgjord has been charged with one felony count of financial exploitation, one count of gross misdemeanor financial exploitation, and one felony count of attempted theft by swindle.

The case was investigated by the Medicare Fraud Control Unit in the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison