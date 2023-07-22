Ninth Annual Chief Frantz Red Run 5K Held

RED LAKE, MINN. — For nearly ten years the people who live and work near the Red Lake Fire Department have been celebrating a former fire chief who was important to the community, by holding a 5K in his memory. The event is the Chief Franz 5K Red Run.

Fire Chief Frantz suffered a fatal heart attack while on duty in 2013. One year later the Chief Franz Red Run was started and has been an annual event. Just two years later, a kids’ event was added to honor a second firefighter, Randy Hiti.

On Saturday hundreds of people gathered for the 5K as well as the food, kids’ events, and the camaraderie of neighbors.

Mark Niemi, the current Red Lake fire Chief explained the true purpose of the event. ”Really this event, is a fundraiser for us, but that’s not the main purpose of it. The main purpose is to just continue honoring and never forgetting the two fallen fighters that we have, Matt Frantz and Randy Hiti and just really having a fun place for the community to come to and share some food and just some laughter and an all-around good time.”

This is definitely a gathering where people can get to know one another. One of the people who took part in the 5K is a new resident of the area. Vladimir Skirda explained the reasons he took part in the 5K. “I live just across the road in Woodland. I thought it would be a good opportunity to get into the community. I bought a house here a year ago,” said Skirda.

Skirda told us that he would like to make this 5K race an annual event and that he and his wife are already looking forward to next year’s Red Run.