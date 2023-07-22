Update: Superior Police Investigate ‘Possible Knifing’

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Superior police are investigating what they call a “possible knifing” incident Thursday evening during the Superior Youth Organization’s baseball games.

The call for help came in around 6:30 p.m. for a report of an altercation that had occurred in a wooded area about “50 yards to the west of the Hayes Court Complex Baseball Fields located off Elm Ave.,” according to a Superior Police Department news release.

“Officers met with a victim who had lacerations on his arm and abdomen. The victim stated he could hear what he believed to be a dog in distress in the wooded area, and he went to investigate,” according to police.

As the man entered the wooded area, a male suspect exited a bush and attempted to use an “unknown object” in his hand to fight the victim, according to police.

The victim then left the area and called 911.

When officers arrived, police requested the Superior Fire Department fly its drone over the area in an attempt to locate the suspect. “Officers then entered the wooded area with K9 Radik. Officers found an encampment and a dog that appeared in good health, but no one was located,” according to police.

Police later identified a suspect who was taken into custody.

The victim told FOX 21 he was treated for his injuries Thursday and later released.