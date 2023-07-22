Unresponsive Two-Year-Old Leads to Arrest of Three Adults

AITKIN COUNTY, MINN. — A news release from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s office reports that a two-year-old was exposed to a controlled substance and became unresponsive. The child was treated with Naloxone (a drug for opioid overdose) by Crosby Ambulance personnel near Garrison, Minnesota early Friday morning. The child was airlifted to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Later, a search warrant was executed at a home on Pike Avenue in Aitkin County by the Aitkin, Itasca, and Mille Lacs drug task force and the lakes area drug investigation division. Upon entry to the house, a different two-year-old was found in a crib near a plate of crushed fentanyl while a ceiling fan was running overhead. Five juveniles were taken into protective custody from the residence. A protective hold was also placed on the child in the hospital.

Three adults at the residence were arrested. 31-year-old Cody Huner Sam, 27-year-old Yolanda Eagle Armendariz, and 47-year-old Shannon Eagle Armendiariz. The three have been arrested for various drug-related charges as well as child endangerment, and outstanding warrants.

