Ceremony Held for Late Fargo Police Officer

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn.– Saturday, July 22, a memorial service was held for the fallen Fargo Police Office, Jake Wallin, in his hometown of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

Police Officers from all over Minnesota, including those in the Northland, joined Officer Wallin’s family at Pequot Lakes High School. Wallin was shot and killed after arriving at the scene of an accident in Fargo, North Dakota. Two other officers were left injured before another officer shot and killed the gunman, Mohamad Barakat, a 37-year-old Fargo resident.

“But it really brings back a lot of harsh memories and realities. You know, coming into things like the funeral for officer Wallin here, that gave an ultimate sacrifice,” said Andrew Schneider, Grand Forks County Sheriff. “You know it’s a way for us to cope as well. And to support him and let people know that we support them as well.”

Before joining Fargo Police Department, Wallin served time with the Minnesota National Guard. Officer Wallin was in his final weeks of training before his untimely death. He was 23 years old.