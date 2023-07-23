Lake Superior Art Glass Hosts Annual Marble Hunt

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Art Glass lost their marbles today, and invited people to search throughout the city to find them for the annual marble hunt.

12 marbles were hidden in various spots around Duluth. Sunday the first clue was released and the scavenger hunt started.

Every time a marble was found, the next clue was released. The marble is a way for people to get outside and see Duluth and maybe discover new places on the way.

While Lake Superior art glass wants everyone to have fun on the hunt, they also want to make sure everyone is being safe and respect boundaries.

“It’s incredibly fun, I mean, I feel like we satisfy that monkey part of the brain that wants to go for it,” said Corey Roysdon. “But it’s very fun for kids and adults alike, the satisfaction of being able to find something as well as being out on such a beautiful summer day, and just really getting to know your community and the nature around you.”

The marbles are created by artist Dan Neff. Each marble is carefully crafted by Neff, and once he starts each one, he can’t put it down, making the process even more delicate.

“So once he starts making the marble can’t stop or put it down until it’s done, some of them can take upward of 3 to 4 to 5 hours, he uses really awesome fuming techniques to get silver and gold in there, and creates these wonderful illusions of depth that are reminiscent of space or galaxies,” said Roysdon.

All of the marbles were found throughout the day, but, Lake Superior Art Glass also has many events going on such as different class.

For the month of July people can design their own ice cream bowls art the shop.