Bowfest 2023 Underway This Week

SUPERIOR, Wis.–It may be hot this week, but that is not going to keep people away from Mont du Lac Resort’s biggest event.

The grounds and ranges are being prepared for Bowfest 2023. Thousands of bow enthusiasts will be lining up targets, meeting with vendors, or walking through the woods to test their skills in a variety of shooting situations.

“Hike and shoot just like you would encounter out in the woods. So the trails are varying distances from one to two, three miles, where you’re going to encounter a wide-range of targets,” said General Manager of Mont du Lac Resort, Mike Ohara. “Different sizes, different animals. Some are fun. There’s a rabbit out there, he’s about the size of a Suburban, down to actual size turkey targets out on the range.”

General Manager Mike Ohara says there will be literally thousands of people showing up over the several days of Bowfest. It is the sixth year of the event, and he says there is no reason to be intimidated because it is designed with the flexibility to meet any skill level.

“Introductory archers, they have no problem doing the course. Obviously the sight-in range behind me is available all the time, so you can practice, get comfortable. You’ve got multiple ranges when you’re out on the course, so you’re going to shoot between twenty and sixty yards generally. There’s a few longer shots, but you have the choice where you’re going to shoot at your comfort level. And the trail is quite public friendly, so lots of signs, not too hard to get around. And that’s how you hone your skills,” said Ohara.

And in case you think it’s all fun and games, Ohara says there are ten thousand dollars in prizes available as well. The events and activities will run through the weekend, and live music is available Thursday, Friday and Saturday.