Duluth City Council Discusses Marijuana Orderience Ahead of Legalization

DULUTH, Minn.–“I don’t honestly think that there’s a lot of people in Duluth who really want their taxpayers dollars going towards citing people for cannabis in our city parks. It just makes no sense,” said Duluth Resident Sophia Louger.

When Minnesota legislators approved to legalize recreational marijuana starting August 1, they left it to local governments on how it will be regulated in their communities.

One way the Duluth City Council is looking to achieve this is by adding this substance to their current smoking ordinance. That ordinance bans smoking in most public places, but it is allowed at parks other than Bayfront, Park Point Beach, and Chester Park. At this (Monday’s) evening council meeting, council members approved the first reading to amend this ordinance to ban recreational marijuana from all parks. Not everyone agrees with this approach, as several city residents spoke out about at the meeting.

“After this ban of cannabis consumption in parks, residents who do not own their own homes will be left with only one legal place to consume; the sidewalks of Duluth. Please do not consider future action that would restrict many of our residents from this last area of legal consumption,” said Josh Wilkin, the founder and owner of Legacy Glassworks.

Other parts to the amendment of the ordinance would allow recreation marijuana to be used at events when they receive a permit, as well as allowing use in stores that would sell it. A final decision is expected by the council on August 14.