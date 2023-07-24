Duluth Cubs Legion Baseball to Represent Northland in State Tournament

Over the weekend Duluth scored 67 runs in six games, combining for a team batting average over .400.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Cubs Post 71 baseball team has qualified to represent the Northland in the upcoming American Legion Baseball Tournament in Rochester.

The Cubs earned their spot after winning the Minnesota Sub-State 10 tournament over the weekend. Duluth scored 67 runs in six games, combining for a team batting average over .400.

Duluth and fifteen other teams from across the state will compete for a chance to advance to the National Tournament and later the American Legion World Series.

Duluth head coach Steve Plesha says despite his team’s even 11-11 record, the team is playing its best baseball at just the right time.

“After what I witnessed this weekend I would not be surprised if we go win some games, really make some people frustrated down there, which I’m really excited for. We did kind of the same thing back in 2019 with our Lakeview team, we were 11-11 going to the State Tournament and ended up finishing in the top six spot. I feel pretty relaxed, I feel pretty confident that our team is going to continue what we’ve been doing all year and just going out there and playing our best baseball,” says Plesha.

The Cubs open the State Tournament in pool-play against Hastings at 3 PM on Thursday in Rochester.