Flessert Set to Compete in Fourth World Aquatics Masters Championships

DULUTH, Minn.- Superior native Amy Flessert is set to compete in the World Aquatics Masters Championships in Japan at the beginning of August.

This competition marks Flessert’s fourth Worlds event. The first held in four years due to the pandemic. After patiently waiting, Flessert says she’s ready to make a splash.

“It’s been four long years and every since I found out I qualified in November I was more than ecstatic. One of my mantras going into this is that I am going to give it 110 percent all the way till the end,” says Flessert.

Amy will compete in the 400 and 800 meter freestyle, as well as the 200, 100 and 50 meter breaststroke. The World Aquatics Masters Championships runs from August 2-11 across three cities in Japan.