Knowing Your Neighbor: Loch Café and Games

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluthian, Erin Glesner has a passion for baking and creating delicious treats, “I love food, I had my own cottage food bakery since 2015, “said Glesner.

Her husband Matt has a passion for tabletop games, “My husband actually grew up going to game shops,” said Glesner.

Together they decided to combine their two hobbies to create Loch Café and Games. It’s a blend of two worlds that many coffee drinkers and gamers now frequent.

“I’m definitely a people person, I’ve really enjoyed meeting everybody and we already have more than a hand full of regulars, that they come in, I know their name, I know their drink and we can just get going on conversation,” said Glesner.

The couple hoped to fill the void of game shops in Duluth, but they thought it wasn’t possible, until the combination idea came to fruition.

“My husband has always wanted to own game shop, but it wasn’t really financially feasible, but then we thought of the hybrid idea of the game shop café, because then the extra money helps keep the doors open and it kind of opens a broader scoop of who is welcome,” said Glesner.

The building, which sits on 18th Avenue, has two stories. The downstairs is filled with the smell of coffee, board games, figures and more, and the upstairs serves as the gaming area, where the magic happens.

Customer Miles Benson says the café is a great spot for gamers to have fun while playing their favorite games.

”It’s really nice because you feel like you don’t have to be quiet for other guests who want to just read a book or do whatever work they want because it’s a space for, you know, laughing, for loud talking, for playing a game, for energy, so it’s really nice to have that space up here,” said Benson.

The shop has games on hand, and people are encouraged to bring their favorite tabletop games as well, such as Dungeons and Dragons or Magic the Gathering, and they welcome all skill levels.

“We have a lot of people come in, they’re like, man I have played Magic the Gathering or Pokémon since I was a kid, we’re like, no time like the present. Especially with all the new play formats, specifically for magic the gathering, there are a lot that are very much introductory, beginner welcoming,” said Glesner.

“It’s great to see people come in, and maybe they come in just to have a coffee and they see that there’s a tournament going on or something and they will just join that,” said Benson.

The Loch had their grand opening in June, and immediately saw business booming. On the Café side of things, they have a variety of coffee types, tea, and breakfast sandwiches, and even calzones and pretzels for lunch and dinner.

“We like to go through the menu, but at the same time we let people just cruise the menu and take it in, and if they have any questions, we know the menu like the back of our hand,” said Glesner.

Every week the Loch has schedule events, from casual board game nights, or days where one game is the highlighted.

Loch Café and Games is open Monday through Saturday 8 to 9 everyday, you can check out their event schedule on their Facebook page.