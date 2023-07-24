Nemadji Golf Course Teaching Golf to Military Veterans

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Throughout the summer military veterans are learning new golf skills and freshen up on old ones.

Minnesota PGA is teaching veterans the game of golf through a program called PGA Hope.

The Nemadji Golf Course in Superior is a part of the program and is helping golfers of all skill levels who served for their country.

The veterans will learn all parts of game for eight weeks, from putting, chipping and driving.

The program is completely free and can enhance the mental and physical health of veterans.

“From the mental standpoint it gives them something to focus on, that some of the veterans need a distractions from things that are disruptive in their life and this gives them that opportunity,” said Tom Beaudry, Nemadji Golf Course Head Golf Professional.

There is over a dozen PGA Hope programs throughout Minnesota, and the one in Superior.

Each program runs for multiple weeks during the summer.

Nemadji is planning on continuing hosting PGA Hope at their course for years to come.