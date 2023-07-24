Spill Contained After Trains Cars Derailed

SUPERIOR, Wis.–Several BNSF train cars derailed in Superior spilling “some” amount of chemicals early afternoon on Monday.

Mayor Jim Paine posted on social media several train cars, including a few tankers, derailed near 28th Street and spilled magnesium chloride, a chemical that is commonly used for road de-icing.

Magnesium chloride is a dangerous chemical if exposed in large amounts to people and the environment.

However, BSNF railroad crews and the Superior Fire Department contained the spill, limiting risk to the surrounding environment.

Mayor Paine says, “the accident does not present a danger to the public.”

Traffic was asked to avoid 28th Street and drive over the bridges to the north to get to and from the Billings Park Neighborhood.

Clean-up along 28th Street was expected to wrap up Monday night.