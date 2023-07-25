Frost River Sues Lucasfilm Over Backpack In ‘Indiana Jones’ Film

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth-based Frost River is suing the film company behind “Indiana Jones 5” over a backpack.

The clothing company says Lucasfilm used its signature backpacks without approval and then marketed them as a competitor’s product.

The lawsuit filed in California federal court said Frost River’s Geologist Pack was intertwined in promotional video clips with Filson’s own products, which partnered with Lucasfilm to sell promotional clothing for Indiana Jones’ latest movie.

The complaint further alleges Lucasfilm removed specific leather Frost River patches on the bags.

The complaint claims this is a violation of a Federal Trademark Law.

FOX 21 reached out to Lucasfilm for comment Tuesday but did not hear back by news time at 9 p.m.