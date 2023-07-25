Moose Lake Community School Receives $1.75 Million Donation For Student Scholarships

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — The Moose Lake Community School received a generous donation that will help students in their future careers.

It is $1.75 million for student scholarships. The donation was made in honor of George E. and Magdalyn Lund. George was a 1931 Moose Lake High School graduate. He graduated at the age of 16 where he then went to college at the University of Minnesota for both his bachelors and masters in chemical engineering. He worked for the universal oil company which took him to many foreign countries throughout his life.

The superintendent of the small school says they are honored to receive the donation.

“This is definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity for our community and for the students here,” said Billie Jo Steen, superintendent. “I hope that it inspires some students who maybe thought they couldn’t afford to go to school to actually look at some options and opportunities.”

The scholarship money is for students looking to study engineering, other than civil engineering, or the medical sciences.

“In our community we have a number of large medical employers, hospitals, clinics, and a surgery center. And so, I think being able to have kids put together you know here’s an opportunity to have my schooling paid for and then here are some local employers that I could work for,” said Steen.

The scholarship money will be invested and preserved with an annual award given out for many years to come.