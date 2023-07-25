Northland College to Add Men’s & Women’s Wrestling in Fall of 2025

With the addition of both wrestling squads, the school will now have 16 varsity sports.

ASHLAND, Wis.- Northland College in Ashland announced they are adding men’s and women’s wrestling beginning in the Fall of 2025.

The school has immediately begun their search for a head coach.

The NCAA currently has 109 institutions that offer men’s wrestling and 44 schools that offer women’s wrestling.