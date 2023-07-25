Statue Of Mary Destroyed During Break-In At Duluth Church

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth church became victim of a break-in and vandalism Tuesday.

The crime happened at St. Mary Star of the Sea on the 300 block of East Third Street.

Father Seth Gogolin said the statue of Mary in the high alter was destroyed, among other damage.

Police arrived and arrested the man. He was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation before taken to jail on three felony warrants, including pending charges of burglary, criminal damage to property, trespassing and obstructing.

As for the church, cleanup and repairs need to take place, so mass is moved to the Duluth Cathedral Wednesday and Thursday.

Below is the church’s full statement: