Statue Of Mary Destroyed During Break-In At Duluth Church
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth church became victim of a break-in and vandalism Tuesday.
The crime happened at St. Mary Star of the Sea on the 300 block of East Third Street.
Father Seth Gogolin said the statue of Mary in the high alter was destroyed, among other damage.
Police arrived and arrested the man. He was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation before taken to jail on three felony warrants, including pending charges of burglary, criminal damage to property, trespassing and obstructing.
As for the church, cleanup and repairs need to take place, so mass is moved to the Duluth Cathedral Wednesday and Thursday.
Below is the church’s full statement:
From Fr. Seth Gogolin: I want to alert you to an incident that took place at St. Mary Star of the Sea. On Tuesday, July 25, we became aware that a man had broken in to St. Mary Star of the Sea. Police and firefighters were called, and they tried to remove him peacefully. Unfortunately, there was some damage done to the high altar and to the free-standing altar, and the statue of Mary in the high altar was destroyed. Praise Jesus that no one was hurt. Police took the man into custody, and the building is secure. Due to the damage that took place and the cleanup that needs to take place in the sanctuary, 11:30 a.m. confessions and 12:10 p.m. Mass will take place at the Cathedral on Wednesday and Thursday. We will be working with our insurance company to get things repaired and replaced. We pray for the man who broke into the church as well as the police officers and firefighters who assisted in resolving the situation. We will plan to resume liturgies at St. Mary Star of the Sea on Friday. Although no actual desecration happened, we will offer prayers of reparation for what took place.