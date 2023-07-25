Superior School Board Member Charged With Election Fraud

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A Superior School Board member has been charged with two felony counts of election fraud. Steven J Stupak Sr. allegedly provided false information in election filing, and to an election clerk.

The charges are outlined in a criminal complaint filed in Douglas County last Thursday. One charge says that when he filed for office, Stupak’s sworn declaration of candidacy listed an address at which he had never lived.

The second charge alleges that when he voted in 2022, he provided an address that he did not actually live at.

According to the complaint, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said the facts were sufficient for a reasonable suspicion that a violation of state statutes had occurred.

According to the complaint, Stupak said the complaint has to do with another board member who was upset about losing her seat on the school board.