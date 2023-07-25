Thunderhawks Head Coach Wade Chiodo Named Team President of Oklahoma Warriors

Chiodo will still serve as head coach of the Thunderhawks for this upcoming season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- Grand Rapids head boys varsity hockey coach Wade Chiodo has been serving as director of player personnel for the Oklahoma Warriors of the NAHL the last three seasons.

Now, he’s preparing for a new gig as Chiodo was named as Team President.

Grand Rapids is coming off a season in which they went 13-13-1.