UMD Soccer Announces Captains for 2023 Fall Season

UMD opens the season on August 31st at Northern Michigan.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD women’s soccer announced their captains for the upcoming season.

They are fifth-year seniors Lauren Hansen and Sarah Stange, and senior Jackie Jares.

Hansen and Stange previously served as the Bulldog captains in 2022.

Hansen would play in all 18 games while Stange had an injury that limited her to only nine games.

Jares started in 15 games and was the team’s leading scorer.

