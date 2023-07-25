UMD’s Anneke Linser Joins Djurgardens in Swedish Women’s Hockey League

Just this past season, the 5th year senior would tally 17 goals and 30 points in 39 games for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn.- Back in early June former Bulldogs Naomi Rogge and Anneke Linser each signed pro deals in the PHF.

After the league was bought out, Rogge made the jump to the Swedish Women’s Hockey League.

Now Linser will be joining her.

However, they’ll be on different teams as Linser signed with Djurgardens.

