IRA Civic Center Plans to Complete Renovations by Hockey Season

The city says the renovation is right on schedule and plans to be completely finished by early November, just in time for hockey season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- For the past three hockey seasons, the roof at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids has not been able to withstand more than a foot of snow build up and in April the city decided it was time for some change.

“I think this new facility that will be good for another 50 or 60 years will be the starting point for many more outstanding hockey players and outstanding people,” says the city’s special projects engineer, Glen Hodgson.

By hockey season the IRA Civic Center will have some major updates to the arena.

“It’s phenomenally a 15 million dollar project, we’re about 60 percent complete with the renovation right now,” says Hodgson.

The newest features were installed to ensure everyone could enjoy the game from any seat in the building.

We made ADA improvements. We added an elevator that can take people from first floor to second floor, which we didn’t have in the past. We have some improvements for ADA viewing with bump outs in the bleachers and in the upper lobby viewing area,” says Dale Anderson, the city of Grand Rapids’ Director of Park and Recreation.

Originally constructed in 1962 by volunteer contractors, the IRA Civic Center has become a staple ice arena in the state of Minnesota. Numerous Division I and professional hockey players have skated on its ice over the years, in addition to 15 State Tournament appearances for the program. It was important to the committee to keep the essence of the buildings history in tact.

“”It’s a new era, certainly when you spend 15 million dollars, you’re going to have new aspects to the facility but we’re also paying homage I think to the past,” says Hodgson.

“The biggest thing is replicating the roof structure. So having that arched wood truss ceiling and wood decking I think is really important. We’re not upgrading any of the bleachers, we’re putting the old Douglas fir wood bleachers back in to maintain that look and feel,” says Anderson.

While the IRA Civic Center has been an icon in Grand Rapids for decades, it’s the Thunderhawks community and the atmosphere on game day that makes it a special venue.

“Through the good years and the bad, the hockey community just follows the teams and I’ve been to hundreds of rinks and high school games and I just don’t see the support and following like there is in Grand Rapids, I just think it’s part of the culture,” says Anderson.

