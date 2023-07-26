Man Stabbed, Another Man Shot In Itasca County Wednesday Morning

BALL CLUB, Minn. – The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was stabbed in Ball Club early Wednesday morning while another man showed up at the Deer River Emergency Room about an hour later with a gunshot wound.

The first call for help came in around 4:03 a.m. from a citizen “requesting help for an adult male who had been ‘cut up,’” according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found a man inside the home who had been stabbed.

Then around 4:50 a.m., the other adult male with the gunshot wound arrived at the ER in Deer River.

Both men are in serious but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately known if the injuries are related.

“There is no immediate threat to the public. More information will be released as it becomes available,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The Deer River Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are also assisting in the investigation.