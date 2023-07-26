Minnesota State Agencies Look Ahead To Marijuana Legalization

MINNESOTA — Driving high is a DWI.

That is what state agencies discussed Tuesday at a news conference regarding traffic safety ahead of the marijuana legalization on August 1st.

Lawmakers approved new resources for impaired driving and cannabis traffic safety efforts.

These include:

If officers suspect someone is under the influence of drugs while driving, they have the option to request a Drug Recognition Evaluator to do further testing.

And a new tool that will help officers further evaluate possible drug impairment.

The new cannabis law is very similar to the rules around alcohol.

“It’s important to remember that while in a vehicle it’s illegal for drivers or passengers to use marijuana or any cannabis products or to have open cannabis packaging. This is similar to the laws around alcohol. You can’t have an open bottle of alcohol in your vehicle or drink while you are driving or riding in that vehicle. The same is true with marijuana and cannabis starting next week,” said Col. Matt Langer, Chief of Minnesota State Patrol.

The same is true for any motor vehicle you are in control of.

“We’re fortunate here in the state of Minnesota to have an abundant amount of trails, motorized trails for snowmobiling and ATVing. Tens of thousands of lakes and rivers to operate watercraft on and the important message here is impaired driving is impaired driving. It doesn’t matter what type of motor vehicle you’re driving,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, DNR Enforcement Division Director.

The state agencies all recommend to plan ahead and never drive while impaired by any substance.