Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational Celebrates 75th Anniversary

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Nemadji Women’s Golf Club reached an impressive mark on Wednesday as they held their 75th anniversary of their invitational tournament.

Dozens gathered at the golf course to take part in the event.

And it went towards a great cause, as all proceeds will go to the Superior girls golf team.

President Barb Hoag says it isn’t just golf that brings members back year after year.

“What’s special about our event is it’s friends for a moment and memories for a lifetime. A lot of people might be in the same flight year after year because of their handicap. When they come into register, they look to see who else is up because they haven’t seen them in a year or two years or three years. The special friendships that are formed is special and women just love to promote golf for our sisterhood of women,” said Hoag.

She added the first tournament was in 1947 when gas was 23 cents.