Owner Of Duluth’s Frost River Talks Lawsuit Against ‘Indiana Jones’ Maker

DULUTH, Minn. — The owner of Duluth’s Frost River Trading Company spoke out Wednesday about a federal lawsuit his company has filed against the filmmaker of “Indiana Jones 5,” claiming violation of federal trademark law.

In a federal lawsuit, Frost River claims the new Indiana Jones movie has some scenes where the star of the movie uses its signature Geologist Bag.

Frost River owner Christian Benson said the placement isn’t necessarily the heart of the issue. “Actually, here in Lincoln Park we had a couple of movies come through and love being in movies, I mean it’s not a problem,” Benson said.

The lawsuit states the problem is the removal of Frost River’s signature leather patches from the bags in the film, and the exclusive “Indiana Jones” marketing deal Lucasfilm has with Frost River’s competition — Filson. The lawsuit says the marketing gives the impression Frost River’s bag was made by Filson.

Benson said he’s seen the movie twice, but it was the Internet where he learned of the confusion. He said the Frost River website had a number of requests to buy the bag without the logo.

“When you go to the movie itself, it really is fun to see a bag made in Duluth on the big screen on a popular Hollywood star, said Benson.” “We don’t have issues with the Internet and the availability of people that go to buy things all over the world. The confusion that was created by the film producer and a marketing arrangement … when we really just want people to know that bag is made here. It’s made in Lincoln Park, made in Duluth.”

Benson said it wasn’t just the Geologist Bag that was in the film. Another Frost River product, the Simple Book Pack, was also used in the film.

According to the lawsuit, Frost River is seeking compensatory damages of no less than $75,000 in addition to punitive damages and attorney’s fees.

FOX 21 reached out to Lucasfilm for comment Tuesday, but had not heard back Wednesday evening.