11 People Displaced After Early Morning Structure Fire In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A structure fire displaced 11 people in the early morning hours on Thursday.

The Duluth Fire Department says a fire was reported at 1701 East First Street at 4:30 a.m. Smoke was seen coming from 2 out of the 3 floors of the seven-unit multi family dwelling.

11 residents were home and safely evacuated. The fire department says one person suffered a minor burn injury and there were no other injuries reported.

4 cats were found on scene and only one survived.

The fire department says damage is estimated at $150,000.

The fire is under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s office.