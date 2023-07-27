Brent LaBrie Named Team Owner of Duluth’s Arena League Football Team, Team Name Reaches Final Four

DULUTH, Minn.- In less than a year, Duluth will be home to a Arena League football team.

And on Thursday, the team made some formal announcements, including the introduction of the team’s owner.

Brent LaBrie, a Wisconsin businessman takes the helm for the yet to be named Duluth team.

He along with his family have visited the Twin Ports many times since he was young.

LaBrie says growing up as an athlete and being passionate about sports, he knows how a team can bring a community together. That’s a big reason on why he wanted to get involved.

“Having a professional team here is going to be huge. I was sold on it the minute I walked into the DECC. Stood on the field there, looked around and said I can’t wait for the entertainment factor. Let’s be real on this here. This isn’t only about football. People are going to come and walk away, they might not even know what the score of the football game is. But, I want them talking about the entertainment level of it. And that’s huge on what we’re trying to do here,” said LaBrie.

Next order of business for LaBrie is hiring a GM and Head Coach, which will be announced in the coming months.

The team also announced their final four options for team city and team name options.

First up the team city options. They are Twin Ports, Minnesota, Lake Superior, and Duluth.

As for the team name options. They are Lakers, Harbor Monsters, Sasquatch, and Norsemen.

Fans are encouraged to head to thearenaleague.football to cast their vote for their favorite name.