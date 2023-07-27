Huskies Extend Win Streak to Seven Straight

All-stars Calyn Halvorson and Brandon Compton crushed their 5th and 10th homeruns of the season, ahead of the homerun derby next week.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies picked up a big division win in the series opener at home on Thursday, inching by the Border Cats 6-5.

Duluth will look for the sweep over Thunder Bay in Game Two on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.