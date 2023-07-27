Maurices Partners with MOCA for Free Shopping Event for Ovarian Cancer Survivors

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance says nearly 20,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year in the United States.

“There are women in their 20s and 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s,” said Chickie Broman, Ovarian Cancer Survivor. “There are women that have families that have children, small children, there are women that, have careers, and they have to cut them shorter, and they have to have to deal with all the medical issues that come with it.”

That’s why Duluth-based Maurices brought local ovarian cancer survivors on a special shopping trip at its downtown headquarters this week, giving the women and their families a chance forget the mental and physical stressors of the disease.

“No matter where a woman is in her ovarian cancer journey. We know it’s important that she take time out to relax and enjoy,” said Kristine Greer, Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance Volunteer and Ovarian Cancer Survivor.

The survivors got to pick out as many clothes and accessories as they wanted, filling up bags full of free shirts, dresses and purses, among other items. All while getting to connect with other survivors as well.

“As soon as I saw some of them we just cling to each other and because we know what a horrible time it has been for all of us. It’s like a roller coaster one day you’re feeling good and the next day you’re down again, because you found out that maybe the cancer is growing in you,” said Broman.

The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, or MOCA, focuses on bringing awareness to the invasive cancer and puts millions of dollars into funding.

“To date, we have funded over $11 million in ovarian cancer research focused on early detection, better treatments, and hopefully one day a cure. There is no early detection test,” said Greer.

The shopping trip meant even more to survivor Chickie Broman, a former Maurices worker, who is 88% cancer free today.

“Just to have us all come together from down in the cities and all over Minnesota, to be able to sit here and talk to each other and to see what Murray says is doing for us. It is so kind for them. They don’t have to do this,” said Broman

It was a day of uplifting kindness, making these women feel a little more powerful against a form of cancer they hope will someday have a cure.

“So I’m hoping we all are hoping, we all are praying that MOCA along with other people that can give to the MOCA association, a chance for all of us girls to live a longer life. And if not right now, then the girls that are behind us,” said Broman.