DULUTH, Minn. — A pick your own flower farm is opening Friday in Sturgeon Lake.

It’s called Virna Flower Farm. It offers the community a chance to pick their own bouquets among other options.

The name of the farm comes from trips to Ukraine the owner took meaning faithful or devoted.

The farm will be open Fridays from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 4 to 8 p.m. until Labor Day.

