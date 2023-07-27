Playing Golf to Raise Money For CASDA

SUPERIOR, WISC. –The Center Against Sexual & Domestic Abuse, commonly known as CASDA, held one of its largest fundraisers on Thursday at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior.

CASDA’s 11th annual Survivors Golf Scramble had 144 people taking part. The goal was to raise at least $10,000.

Tom Beaudry the golf pro at Nemadji, where the golf was played, said it was nice to see the tournament sell out. “Any sort of community involvement for a cause like CASDA is worthwhile not only for our organization but we’re able to enhance their experience here and help them generate as much money as they can,” said Beaudry.

Kelly Burger is the Executive Director of CASDA and has worked on behalf of victims for 30 years. She says the golf tournament helps educate people and learn more about the organization and its mission. “I think we want people to understand that they may not necessarily have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse, but unfortunately, it happens regularly,” said Burger. “We don’t always know what’s going on in houses and there are people who are being hurt and need help and that’s what CASDA does, try to step in and provide the support so they can figure out a way to get out of the abuse.”

If you’re interested in helping CASDA you can make a donation at the group’s website CASDA.ORG. They also have a need for volunteers to help with the many needs of the victims