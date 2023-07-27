Trio of Huskies Set to Compete in Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Home Run Challenge

The Home Run Challenge takes place July 31st in Bismarck, North Dakota.

DULUTH, Minn.- They’ve been hitting the ball out of the park all season long. Now, they will do it in a competition.

Three Huskies have been selected to compete in the Great Plains All-Star Home Run Challenge next week in Bismarck.

They are Michael Hallquist, who currently leads the Northwoods League with 13 home runs. Calyn Halvorson, who has four so far on the year, and lastly Brandon Compton, who’s smacked nine over the fence.

It’s a team as well as an individual event with the East taking on the West.

