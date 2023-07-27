Woodstock Bay Closing For $1.4 Million Improvement Project

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Big changes are on the way for Woodstock Bay in Superior.

A major $1.4 million improvement project begins on Monday. Wisconsin Costal Management will contribute a $250,000 grant.

Woodstock is currently a boat landing for water enthusiasts, but with the improvements will have much more to offer.

“There will be a pavilion, a restroom, parking spots, access to a rustic launch for paddle or more of a flat boat vessels, improved trails and an overlook. A lot of tree planting will take place here and transform this space into a beautiful stopover for the St. Louis River National Water Trail,” said Linda Cadotte, Superior Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director.

The initial phase of work will last through November, but since the Bay is a popular spot for ice fishing, it will stay open through the winter months and work will resume in the spring.

The improvements will mean a lot to the community and other visitors to the area.

“Having access to our beautiful water resources and connecting to the St. Louis River National Water Trail is such an important piece of living here, and celebrating what it really means to live in this region…especially in Superior. Once this space is improved, I’m hopeful people will have a whole new appreciation for it and spend more time in the Superior Municipal Forest as well,” said Cadotte.

The park will also feature low impact design elements. Porous pavers will be used instead of asphalt, and over 200 trees and native shrubs will be planted.

The City of Superior hopes to have a grand opening for the improvements by fall of next year.